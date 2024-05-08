 

Why Justin Timberlake left Jessica Biel alone at the Met Gala?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married in 2012

Justin Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel attended the Met Gala alone this year.

The 42-year-old actress was seen rocking a pink petal gown on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, according to the theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The couple attended the Met Gala together twice in the past years i.e. 2010 and 2012.

Walking the red carpet for the first time since 2013, Jessica came alone because Justin is currently on tour for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

A rep confirmed to E! News that the Mirrors crooner had a show on Monday night in San Jose, Calif.

Back in March, an insider told Life & Style that the couple is “going strong” after Justin’s ex Britney Spear slammed him in her memoir The Woman In Me.

"They looked and acted like two teenagers in love. They were holding hands, taking selfies with each other and cuddling on the couch the whole night. Whatever they’re doing to keep the romance alive, it’s working!" the source had claimed.

