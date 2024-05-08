60th Baeksang Arts Awards: Complete winners' list 

May 08, 2024
This year, the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards honored the achievements and talents of celebrities from major industries like television, film, and theater.
The annual award ceremony took place at COEX Hall D in Seoul, Korea, on May 7, with Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup returning as hosts.
Here is the complete list of winners from all categories.
Best Actor: Namgoong Min - My Dearest
Best Actress: Honey Lee - Knight Flower
Best Supporting Actor: Yeom Hye Ran - Mask Girl
Best Supporting Actress: Ahn Jae Hong - Mask Girl
Best New Actor: Lee Jung Ha - Moving
Best New Actress: Yoo Na - The Day
Best Male Entertainer: Na Young Suk
Best Female Entertainer: Hong Jin Kyung
Best Director: Han Dong Wook - The Worst of Evil
Best Screenplay: Kang Full - Moving
Best Drama: My Dearest
Best Variety Show: Adventure by Accident 2
Best Educational Show: Japanese Person Ozawa
Best Technical Direction: Kim Dong Shik, Im Wan Ho - Whales and I
PRIZM Popularity Award: Kim Soo Hyun, IVE’s An Yu Jin
Grand Prize: Moving
Best Actor: Hwang Jung Min - 12.12: The Day
Best Actress: Kim Go Eun - Exhuma
Best Supporting Actor: Kim Jong Soo - Smugglers
Best Supporting Actress: Lee Sang Hee - My Name is Loh Kiwan
Best New Actor: Lee Do Hyun - Exhuma
Best New Actress: BIBI - Hopeless
Best Film: 12.12: The Day
Best Director: Jang Jae Hyun - Exhuma
Best New Director: Lee Jeong Hong - A Wild Roomer
Best Screenplay: Yoo Jae Sun - Sleep
Best Technical Direction: Kim Byung In - Exhuma
Gucci Impact Award: The Dream Songs
Grand Prize: 12.12: The Day
Baeksang Play Award: To My Son (literal translation)
Best Actress: Kang Hae Jin - To My Son