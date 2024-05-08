 

60th Baeksang Arts Awards: Complete winners' list

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards recognized talent from film, television and theater

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

This year, the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards honored the achievements and talents of celebrities from major industries like television, film, and theater.

The annual award ceremony took place at COEX Hall D in Seoul, Korea, on May 7, with Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup returning as hosts.

Here is the complete list of winners from all categories.

TELEVISON:

Best Actor: Namgoong Min - My Dearest

Best Actress: Honey Lee - Knight Flower

Best Supporting Actor: Yeom Hye Ran - Mask Girl

Best Supporting Actress: Ahn Jae Hong - Mask Girl

Best New Actor: Lee Jung Ha - Moving

Best New Actress: Yoo Na - The Day

Best Male Entertainer: Na Young Suk

Best Female Entertainer: Hong Jin Kyung

Best Director: Han Dong Wook - The Worst of Evil

Best Screenplay: Kang Full - Moving

Best Drama: My Dearest

Best Variety Show: Adventure by Accident 2

Best Educational Show: Japanese Person Ozawa

Best Technical Direction: Kim Dong Shik, Im Wan Ho - Whales and I

PRIZM Popularity Award: Kim Soo Hyun, IVE’s An Yu Jin

Grand Prize: Moving

MOVIE

Best Actor: Hwang Jung Min - 12.12: The Day

Best Actress: Kim Go Eun - Exhuma

Best Supporting Actor: Kim Jong Soo - Smugglers

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Sang Hee - My Name is Loh Kiwan

Best New Actor: Lee Do Hyun - Exhuma

Best New Actress: BIBI - Hopeless

Best Film: 12.12: The Day

Best Director: Jang Jae Hyun - Exhuma

Best New Director: Lee Jeong Hong - A Wild Roomer

Best Screenplay: Yoo Jae Sun - Sleep

Best Technical Direction: Kim Byung In - Exhuma

Gucci Impact Award: The Dream Songs

Grand Prize: 12.12: The Day

THEATER

Baeksang Play Award: To My Son (literal translation)

Best Actress: Kang Hae Jin - To My Son

