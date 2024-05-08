Keith Urban reveals surprising way to win over Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman will mark their 18th wedding anniversary in June

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for nearly 2 decades, but the country singer still needs his wife’s approval.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the Messed Up as Me singer made an admission about impressing his wife during concerts.

The Stupid Boy singer admitted that Kidman’s presence at his shows, “fires him up a bit more,” adding, “I try to impress her.”

Moreover, Urban noted that while performing he still thinks of his late dad Bob Urban, who passed in December 2015.

“I feel like I'm still trying to make my dad proud, and I think my dad was proud years ago,” said Urban. “My dad's not even alive anymore and I still feel like I'm trying to get his approval. So certain things just stay part of my fire.”

Additionally, the country singer announced his new residency on the Las Vegas Strip dubbed High with 10 shows at Fontainebleau’s BleuLive Theater.

It is pertinent to mention that Keith Urban shares two daughters with Nicole Kidman including Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.