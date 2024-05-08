 

Harry Styles secret identity comes out in public

Jean Smart uncovers Harry Styles's undercover identity in public that was linked to her HBO show

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

To avoid unwanted attention, Harry Styles goes under the alias of 'Deborah Vance'—it is the character name of Jean Smart in HBO show Hacks.

Sharing the funny incident, the veteran actress told on Drew Barrymore's show that the Falling singer was a huge fan of the comedy-drama.

"I have never met the man, unfortunately," she said before sharing that the Grammy winner sent her various expensive gifts. "But we did an episode where it shows that Deborah collects antique salt and pepper shakers."

"And about a week or two after it aired, I get this beautiful bouquet of flowers and a package, and inside was this gorgeous vintage salt shaker that looked almost exactly like the one that we used in the show," the 72-year-old added.

The Babylon star continued, "It was from H, and I found out it was from Harry because I knew his then-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, and she told me that it was from him," adding, "Then he gave me and my youngest tickets to his show."

After this anecdote, Jean opened up about Harry's undercover identity sharing, "Then the next year he sent them again."

Adding, "Then we found out that he was using Deborah Vance's name to check into hotels as his alias."

Jean recalled, "There was a picture of him standing next to his bodyguard, and his bodyguard had the envelope with his keys and everything, and it said "D Vance."

