Jelly Roll celebrates milestone with wife Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll participated in the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura

Jelly Roll successfully completed his first-ever 5K and celebrated the milestone with his wife, Bunnie XO.

The 39-year-old country music took part in the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, an event for which he has been training for since January.

Bunnie also took part in the same event and taking to her official Instagram Stories, she shared videos of herself walking amongst a large group of people along with a sweet tribute to the Son of a Sinner crooner.

In the uploaded video, the Dumb Blonde podcast joined her husband inside a cold plunge tub while she smiled ear-to-ear.

She captioned the video, "The couples that finish the 5k together cold plunge together.”

An exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight where Jelly Roll spoke to the outlet right after the competition, revealed that he was "a little tired" but "felt great."

"It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it's awesome, man," Jelly Roll stated.