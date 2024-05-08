 

Mahira Khan wants her nose pierced but her mother advises otherwise

Having worked in number of projects for small and big screens Mahira has never got her nose pierced

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Mahira Khan wearing a nose ring in this undated photo. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Pakistani star actor Mahira Khan shared a fun video on her Instagram reels, giving nose piercing a thought but said her mother doesn’t think so.

Having worked on a number of projects for small and big screens, including Bollywood, Mahira has never got her nose pierced, which is both a tradition and a common fashion among females in South Asia.

Taking to the popoular picture and video sharing site, the Superstar actor posted a selfie video with a nose ring on and Instagram music playing.

In the caption, Mahira shared that she wants to get her nose pierced but also told her fans what a conversation with her mother on this topic would look like.

“Me - Ama should I get my nose pierced?

Ama - If you had a smaller nose I’d say yes!” she wrote in the caption.

The video garnered nearly 90k likes and hundreds of comments from Mahira’s fans and followers adoring her beauty. Some of the comments were from Pakistani celebrities including Sanam Jung, Mawra Hocane, Musaddiq Malik, renowned stylist Tariq Amin and Mahira’s own makeup artist Babar Zaheer.

Sanam told a similar story about having this conversation with her father, which ended in the Dil-e-Muztar star never having her nose pierced. Meanwhile, Mawra said she had “same” issues as Mahira.

The Humsafar actor is a versatile artist who is known for her beauty, style and acting skills. Besides achieving various feats and honours, she recently won the Artist in Fashion award at The Emi Gala ceremony. 

More From Showbiz

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator' video

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator'
Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn video

Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn
David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release

David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release
Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling

Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling
Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father

Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father
Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look video

Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look
Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman
Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?

Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?
Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans

Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans
Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers
Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance

Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance