Mahira Khan wants her nose pierced but her mother advises otherwise

Having worked in number of projects for small and big screens Mahira has never got her nose pierced

Mahira Khan wearing a nose ring in this undated photo. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Pakistani star actor Mahira Khan shared a fun video on her Instagram reels, giving nose piercing a thought but said her mother doesn’t think so.

Having worked on a number of projects for small and big screens, including Bollywood, Mahira has never got her nose pierced, which is both a tradition and a common fashion among females in South Asia.

Taking to the popoular picture and video sharing site, the Superstar actor posted a selfie video with a nose ring on and Instagram music playing.

In the caption, Mahira shared that she wants to get her nose pierced but also told her fans what a conversation with her mother on this topic would look like.

“Me - Ama should I get my nose pierced?

Ama - If you had a smaller nose I’d say yes!” she wrote in the caption.

The video garnered nearly 90k likes and hundreds of comments from Mahira’s fans and followers adoring her beauty. Some of the comments were from Pakistani celebrities including Sanam Jung, Mawra Hocane, Musaddiq Malik, renowned stylist Tariq Amin and Mahira’s own makeup artist Babar Zaheer.



Sanam told a similar story about having this conversation with her father, which ended in the Dil-e-Muztar star never having her nose pierced. Meanwhile, Mawra said she had “same” issues as Mahira.

The Humsafar actor is a versatile artist who is known for her beauty, style and acting skills. Besides achieving various feats and honours, she recently won the Artist in Fashion award at The Emi Gala ceremony.