 

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly admits paparazzi fears

Kelly Osbourne previously reflected on her experience feeling hungry for over 9 months due to gestational diabetes

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly admits paparazzi fears

Kelly Osbourne, who is the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, recently talked about how paparazzi’s governed her public displays.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Kelly shared with her mother Sharon, Ozzy and brother Jack that she is fearful of paparazzis capturing her while eating.

She said on the podcast, "Paparazzi make me never publicly eat, because of what happened."

Kelly also added, "Some a******* will take that picture and superimpose, like, a d*** in your mouth, and post it online.”

“But like, it's s*** like that, where you're just like, 'I don't want to see that,' so if I'm out I'm not gonna publicly, like, scarf down anything,” the songstress added and moved on to another topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that in an earlier chat with People Magazine, the 39-year-old spoke about why her family started their own podcast in May 2018.

Sharing with People Magazine, the TV personality, shared that this podcast “has really changed our decision-making process and how we've decided to change different aspects of the show and bring other things in.”

More From Showbiz

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator' video

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator'
Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn video

Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn
David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release

David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release
Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling

Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling
Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father

Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father
Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look video

Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look
Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman
Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?

Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?
Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans

Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans
Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers
Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance

Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance