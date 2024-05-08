Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly admits paparazzi fears

Kelly Osbourne, who is the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, recently talked about how paparazzi’s governed her public displays.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Kelly shared with her mother Sharon, Ozzy and brother Jack that she is fearful of paparazzis capturing her while eating.

She said on the podcast, "Paparazzi make me never publicly eat, because of what happened."

Kelly also added, "Some a******* will take that picture and superimpose, like, a d*** in your mouth, and post it online.”

“But like, it's s*** like that, where you're just like, 'I don't want to see that,' so if I'm out I'm not gonna publicly, like, scarf down anything,” the songstress added and moved on to another topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that in an earlier chat with People Magazine, the 39-year-old spoke about why her family started their own podcast in May 2018.

Sharing with People Magazine, the TV personality, shared that this podcast “has really changed our decision-making process and how we've decided to change different aspects of the show and bring other things in.”