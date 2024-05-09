 

Cardi B unveils alternate dress of the 2024 Met Gala

Cardi B revealed how she had two options to choose from for the 2024 Met Gala

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Cardi B just revealed the options she had for the 2024 Met Gala, which one she opted for and why.

On Tuesday, May 7, just one day after the 2024 Met Gala, the WAP rapper took to her official social media accounts to reveal how she actually had an alternate version of her dress to wear to the annual fashion event.

“Green or Black?” Cardi B captioned her tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post contained a video of the Bodak Yellow hit-maker standing still in an enormous green lace gown as someone from her crew video graphed the artist in a 360 view.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, the 31-year-old artist could be see make-up-free for her dress fitting.

Cardi also interacted with her supporters and let them know why she opted for black outfit instead of the green.

“WHY DIDNT YOU GO WITH THE GREEN SISTER OMG,” a person commented to the clip.

“It wasn’t photographing well …It translated different on all lighting and and angles on camera,” Cardi B replied.

