Deadpool & Wolverine director shares key update about film

Director Shawn Levy says Deadpool & Wolverine is a character-driven movie instead of a cameos and fan service one.



"I'll say we didn't start off with a wishlist," he told EW. "From the day we started devising this Deadpool and Wolverine story, we let the story dictate the characters, not the other way around."

Sharing his views on Pyro's entry – a character from X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand, Shawn said, "Aaron and his return as Pyro was an outgrowth of that, and that applies to pretty much all the characters you'll see in the movie."

Elsewhere in the interview, the filmmaker opened up about Hugh Jackman's impact on the film, which, he said, sharply changed the film.

"Everything changed radically on the day that Hugh called Ryan," adding, "We had been workshopping a lot of ideas about possible stories for a third Deadpool movie."

Noting, "Those were story ideas that were more sequelly to the first two Deadpools, but None of them imagined such a seismic shift. I can safely say that the story completely changed and, in fact, came to us very, very quickly starting that day."

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the theatres on July 25.