 

'Deadpool & Wolverine' director shares key update about film

Shawn Levy doubles down on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' story based on characters

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine director shares key update about film

Director Shawn Levy says Deadpool & Wolverine is a character-driven movie instead of a cameos and fan service one.

"I'll say we didn't start off with a wishlist," he told EW. "From the day we started devising this Deadpool and Wolverine story, we let the story dictate the characters, not the other way around."

Sharing his views on Pyro's entry – a character from X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand, Shawn said, "Aaron and his return as Pyro was an outgrowth of that, and that applies to pretty much all the characters you'll see in the movie."

Elsewhere in the interview, the filmmaker opened up about Hugh Jackman's impact on the film, which, he said, sharply changed the film.

"Everything changed radically on the day that Hugh called Ryan," adding, "We had been workshopping a lot of ideas about possible stories for a third Deadpool movie."

Noting, "Those were story ideas that were more sequelly to the first two Deadpools, but None of them imagined such a seismic shift. I can safely say that the story completely changed and, in fact, came to us very, very quickly starting that day."

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the theatres on July 25.

More From Showbiz

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator' video

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator'
Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn video

Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn
David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release

David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release
Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling

Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling
Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father

Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father
Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look video

Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look
Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman
Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?

Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?
Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans

Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans
Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers
Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance

Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance