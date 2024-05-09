Jennifer Garner's won't invite Ben Affleck, JLo to avoid media frenzy

Jennifer Garner reportedly tying the knot with boyfriend of six years, John Miller

Jennifer Garner's won’t invite Ben Affleck, JLo to avoid media frenzy

Jennifer Garner is reportedly planning her big day with John Miller but won’t be inviting her ex-husband Ben Affleck even though the duo is on amicable terms.



According to Life & Style, the Alias star will snub Affleck as she does not want to attract media frenzy because he won’t come with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez.

A source close to Garner revealed that she wants a “small, intimate, no drama” wedding and having Lopez at her big day would mean exactly opposite of want she wants.

“It would be awkward to have Ben at the wedding because Jen would have to invite J.Lo. And Jen and John don’t want to invite any more publicity than necessary, they want no distractions,” the source said.

“This is their special day. They’re much more low-key and want to keep their wedding private,” they added.

It is pertinent to note here that the Adam Project actor amazingly co-parents their three kids namely Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Sharing details about Garner and Miller’s relationship, the source said they are “seriously in love,” and after dating for six years, they are in a place where they’re “comfortable going out in public more than ever.”

According to the publication, the businessman proposed to Garner two years ago when she turned 50. “John spent a long time making Jen an engagement ring and gave it to her two years ago, around April 2022, which is when she turned 50,” they said.