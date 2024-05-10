'Baby Reindeer' real life Martha claims her life's in danger

Real-life Martha who inspired 'Baby Reindeer' was recently invited for an interview with Piers Morgan

'Baby Reindeer' real life Martha claims her life's in danger

The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer recently sat down for an exclusive interview in which she denied numerous claims made in the show.



Journalist Piers Morgan recently invited Fiona Harvey who inspired the Netflix miniseries in which Richard Gadd re-enacted his real life experience of getting stalked by a woman he once met at his pub.

Describing Richard’s portrayal of the story as a “work of fiction” and “hyperbole,” Fiona said, “On the internet, sleuths tracked me down and hounded me and gave me death threats.”

She denied several other allegations depicted in the Netflix drama which includes stalking the comedian, attacking his girlfriend, sitting outside his house and contacting his parents.

Fiona also claimed that she never sent Richard 41,000 emails, hundreds of voice messages and 106 letters, adding that she only sent him a few emails, one letter by post and around 18 messages on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Moreover, contradictory to her side of the story, she also said that she still hasn't watched Baby Reindeer.

The interview comes after Jessica Gunning, who played Fiona in the series, requested fans to stop looking for the real-life Martha.

In a bid to keep her identity secret, Jessica had said, “I would urge people not to be doing that. Netflix and Richard [Gadd] went to extreme lengths to try and make sure that the identities were kept private for a reason.”