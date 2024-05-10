 

Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'

Camila Cabello is expected to release her album, 'C, XOXO' on June 28, 2024

Camila Cabello just revealed the concept she had been working on for her forthcoming album titled C, XOXO.

The 27-year-old Havana hit-maker launched a narrative trailer on Thursday, May 9, 2024 on all her social media platforms captioning it “for: you, from: c, xoxo.”

In the visuals, which were released after Cabello unveiled the album’s title, cover artwork and release date, the singer radiates a carefree summertime theme set in her Miami hometown.

“She likes to drive with the windows down so she can hear what the city’s saying at night,” Cabello said, kicking off the two-minute trailer.

The Seniorita singer continued, “She likes its broken English; its all-over-the-place music taste.”

“She likes seeing the neon colors of the Caribbean in the backdrop of Teslas and skyscrapers in the first world, Caribbean, Tokyo,” the Latin Grammy winning artist stated.

“They always said the city would be underwater by now — then again, that’s what they said about her,” Camila Cabello noted supposedly hinting at haters, adding, “I guess they both learned how to swim.”

