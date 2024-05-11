 

Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'

Taylor Swift, who is an American singer and songwriter, has resumed 'The Eras Tour' after a two-months long off

May 11, 2024

Taylor Swift, who has returned to The Eras Tour gig in Paris, was reportedly named after another musician.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the American singer and songwriter James Taylor weighed in on meeting Travis Kelce's ladylove for the first time ever.

“We did a benefit for [the Candie's Foundation], an organization that tries to help with teenage pregnancy, and it was interesting,” he started the discussion by saying.

He went on to address, "We were both there with guitars and played a couple of songs. I was performing with my wife and may have had a friend of ours playing cello and Taylor was there just playing by herself."

Later in the chat, he also claimed that Taylor Swift was named after him.

Explaining his claims, James recalled the time when Taylor confessed this to him, "She was just a teen. She told me she had listened to my music a lot and that her folks had named her with me in mind."

For those unfamiliar, in 2011, Taylor Swift revealed the secret inspiration behind her name on Speak Now World tour stop at Madison Garden.

At that time, the songstress recounted telling Andrea Swift, her mother, that the only song, she loved about her chorus class at school, was James' Fire and Rain.

"And then she said, 'It's really funny that you say that 'cause you're kind of named after him,” Taylor Swift reflected during the tour. 

