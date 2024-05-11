 

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason

Joel Edgerton reflected on 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition failure

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Joel Edgerton reflected on 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition failure

Joel Edgerton talked about his unsuccessful audition for the role of star-lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Edgerton revealed on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast that he missed the role on Marvel Cinematic Universe, which ultimately went to Chris Pratt.

He explained that he struggled to grasp the unique tone of the film during his audition process.

"I, unlike Chris, didn’t quite sort of understand the tone of it the way he did and the way that those guys did, and I wasn’t really sure how I could be a part of that tone. And I truly think that the world is a much better place that I’m not Star-Lord, even if I had the opportunity or I did a good enough audition because it is the way it’s meant to be," Edgerton said.

During the podcast, the actor promoted his latest project, Dark Matter, a sci-fi series on Apple TV+ where he stars alongside Jennifer Connelly.

