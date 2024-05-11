Shakira off the hook as tax fraud charges against her were dropped

Shakira was accused of tax evasion in September 2023 which was linked to her 2018 finances

Shakira just might have taken a sigh of relief as the tax fraud charges against the songstress were dismissed.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 47-year-old singer is reportedly no longer accountable as the tax fraud allegations against her were dropped.

This news about the Try Everything crooner comes just a few months after the artist reached a settlement with Spanish authorities over a separate tax dispute.

On May 9, 2024, the Associated Press reported that Shakira had the latest concerns, that rose regarding her finances, shelved by an investigative Spanish magistrate.

“There is no indication that can prove that Shakira Isabel M. R. had consciously and voluntarily omitted information and documentation with tax significance,” the court reportedly decreed.

For the unversed, back in September, Shakira was charged with tax fraud that dated back to her tax filing with respect to her 2018 income.

She was reportedly deemed of failing to pay about $7.2 million in taxes that year via an offshore company.

A representative for Shakira, who has denied any wrongdoing, has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment as of yet.