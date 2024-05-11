 

Jason Kelce addresses his stance on using steroids

Jason Kelce responded to a fan's tweet in which he clarified if he take steroids or not

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Jason Kelce just put forward his stance on utilizing steroids to get in shape or enhance performance.

The former NFL star took to his social media account to debunk any rumors or claims that involve talks about him using steroids.

Taking to his official X account (formerly Twitter), Kelce reposted a question asked from a fan that read, "Ok Jason, when did you start 'juicing' and when did you stop? (If you ever did stop).”

“Hey anybody that saw my time at the Mike’s Seafood run for autism 5K charity event in Sea Isle City can tell I’m clearly not on steroids!,” Kelce responded via his tweet on X.

In light of recent events, the now retired Philadelphia Eagles athlete previously found himself indulged in a separate conversation revolving round the use of steroids.

In his New Heights podcast with brother, Travis Kelce, he stated that the Triple Crown-winning horse Secretariat was “juiced to the gills.”

After Jason Kelce was called out for the assumption, he posted a lengthy clarification for his theory and apologizing for his comments later on. 

