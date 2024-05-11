 

Data proves Kendrick Lamar wins hot beef?

Kendrick Lamar breaks Drake's record on Spotify as numbers put him ahead amid the beef

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Drake may bring out big numbers at Spotify but currently Kendrick Lamar is dominating him on the streamer, according to chart numbers.

His diss track Don't Like Us has dethroned the Toronto rapstar's Girls Wants Girls to become the highest streams for a hip-hop song in a single- day.

The data reveals the hit track raked in 10.986 million streams while his rival Drake 2021's song managed to score over 6.593 million streams in a day.

The numbers are in line with Joe Budden's verdict, who claimed Kendrick to be the winner in the raging beef with the multiple-times Grammy winner.

"I think he won this off skill. He was much better than Drake the whole way," adding, "If I'm battling you, I need to have my options ready for all the variables; Drake didn't."

"And if you feel that way, then when I was telling you to stop saying that I'm outside looking for the ***** that saying he been outside."

