 

Zayn Malik confesses shocking regret after 'One Direction' fall out

Zayn Malik got candid about his departure from boy band, 'One Direction' in 2015

May 11, 2024

Zayn Malik owned up to past mistakes and expressed regrets over his ‘moody’ behaviour.

In 2015, Zayn Malik decided to part ways from English Irish pop boy band, One Direction, which also comprised of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson. 

However, the singer, now, admitted that his departure from the boyband was not his best decision.

The father of one recently sat down for an interview with US radio host Zach Sang and got candid about why One Direction members resented each other.

“We were young kids that were just thrown into this situation,” he declared.

“Now I can look at it in a positive light and be like, ‘All these guys came from similar backgrounds to me. They had nothing. They worked their asses off,’” Zayn also admitted.

He went on to confess, “[But] we resented each other to a certain degree because [we felt] we were solo artists that were put in a band,” adding, “[But] It should have never been a competition. We should have always been there for each other.”

Wrapping up the chat, Zayn claimed that since welcoming daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid he has “become a more compassionate, caring person.”

“And the thing that I learned is… I could have done that earlier,” he concluded. 

