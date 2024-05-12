Did Kylie Jenner undergo new surgery? Fans speculate

Kylie Jenner ignited new cosmetic surgery rumours with her recent photo

Did Kylie Jenner undergo new surgery? Fans speculate

Kylie Jenner has ignited rumours of cosmetic surgery with her recent selfie.

On Saturday, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share series of casual selfies from car.

Kylie Jenner appeared with enlarged lips in recent selfies

In the photos she appeared with enlarged lips, sparking speculation among fans and followers about another possible lip enhancement procedure.

Jenner sported a black sports bra and flaunted her volumized soft waves and a natural makeup look with mauve-tinted lips.

She simply captioned the post as, "Hiiiiiiiiii."

On Reddit, fans debate her changed appearance with one stating, "did she get her lips done AGAIN or something wtf is happening."

"She’s never going to get over that insecurity," another added.

The third comment read, "Miss Jenner. Stop! Just stop it! You look like a damn duckbilled platypus!"

This isn't the first time Jenner has faced speculation over cosmetic procedures. She previously admitted to using lip fillers after significant speculations.