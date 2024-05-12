Pakistan Crescent Collective to make debut at 77th Cannes Film Festival

It aims to discover, nurture next generation of talent, preserve film, and promote Pakistani and diaspora films

The picture shows a poster of movie "Glassworker". — Instagram/@manoanimationstudios

LONDON: In a major achievement, Pakistan is debuting a central hub at this year's Cannes Film Festival which will take place from May 14 to 20.

The Pakistan Crescent Collective, launched by Modoxy Media, will represent the country's first central hub with hopes to discover and nurture the next generation of talent, preserve film, and promote Pakistani and diaspora films globally.

Pakistan, in recent years, has made a significant impact at Cannes, starting with the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize winner "Joyland" in 2022, followed by last year's "In Flames" in the Director's Fortnight section. Both films were Pakistan's official submissions to the Academy Awards.

The Pakistan Crescent Collective aims to build on this momentum by launching a robust and comprehensive program for the 77th Cannes Film Festival which includes a filmmaker panel discussion and event following the marche preview screening for the highly anticipated "The Glassworker".



"The Glassworker" is a landmark for Pakistani cinema as the country's first 2D hand-painted traditional film inspired by the iconic Japanese animation house, Studio Ghibli.

In addition, the collective is co-hosting the inauguration and reception for the world's first South Asian Film Market, launched by the Oscar-qualifying Tasveer Film Festival.

Tasveer and the Pakistan Crescent Collective will co-host an exclusive speed networking event on the American Pavilion Terrace. Selected filmmaking teams will meet with established film financiers and funders to pitch their next project during a rapid round of networking, followed by a cocktail sundowner reception for all participants. This event is part of American Pavilion's Global Lens Day.

Mohammed Ali Naqvi, founder of Modoxy Media, emphasised the significance of Pakistan Crescent Collective, stating, "As one of the only countries without a central hub at Cannes, it's imperative to launch initiatives like The Crescent Collective. We are dedicated to championing Pakistani cinema and talent, both at home and abroad. It's time to celebrate our own."