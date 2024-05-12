 

Players should fight till last ball, adopt modern T20I techniques: PCB chairman

Playing strategy, preparations for upcoming T20I World Cup discussed between Mohsin Naqvi, players in Dublin

By
Sohail Imran

May 12, 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is talking with Pakistan team and management in Dublin, Ireland, on May 11, 2024. —Screengrab/PCB video 
  • Naqvi encourages Green Shirts for professionalism.
  • PCB chairman stresses on paying attention to fielding.
  • He says nation has great expectations from players.

DUBLIN: As Green Shirts warm-up for the upcoming T20I World Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Sunday said a tough contest should be seen on ground and players should fight till the last ball in.

Playing strategy and preparations for the T20 World Cup were discussed between the PCB chairman and Pakistani players in the meeting that lasted for two hours in Dublin.

Naqvi encouraged the Men in Green saying that each of the players was without a doubt one of the best professional and talented cricketers in the country. He also lauded the bowling attack, but stressed on paying special attention to fielding so that the opponents could not find a chance.

He said the T20 format required a completely different and aggressive approach. Winning would be possible only by playing according to the modern and new style of T20 cricket, he maintained.

“Strategy can be formulated sitting in the living room but the real test is in the field, where the performance should be seen,” he said.

The PCB chairman said the Pakistani nation was fond of cricket and they had great expectations from the national players.

“Players are a hope for Pakistan and they have to fulfill the nation’s expectations. A team work is a prerequisite for victory. If the 11 players will unitedly make effort, they will achieve success,” Naqvi said.

Pointing towards the defeat from Ireland in the first T20I match of the ongoing series, he said nobody was accepting it. After Ireland and England, the real test was the world cup ahead, he said.

Ireland clinched their maiden T20I victory against Pakistan on May 10 as they beat the Green Shirts in the opener of the three-match series at the Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin.

The hosts stunned the Green Shirts by five wickets in a historic win as this was the first time the Irish hosted Pakistan in T20Is. 

