Prince Harry risking it all by becoming ‘just too much' for King Charles

King Charles has been feeling incredibly hurt and in pain over the separation that’s developed between him and Prince Harry

King Charles is reportedly feeling incredibly hurt by the dwindling relationship that’s been developing between him and Prince Harry.



All of this has been brought to light by a royal commentator and expert Sarah-Louise Robertson.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with GB News and touched base on the status of King Charles and Prince Harry’s bond following the UK snub.

The conversation rose once she was asked if the world should just assume the relationship between Prince Harry and his father is effectively over.

To this Ms Robertson was quoted saying, “I think at the moment it is because the thing with King Charles is that he is so hurt and it’s the trust that’s just gone and when he did see Harry when Harry flew in [when he got his cancer diagnosis] it was so emotional and upsetting for the King and Camilla is very protective, she cannot have anything upset King Charles right now.”

“It’s just too much for him,” she also went on to say. So “until Harry can prove that he can be trusted and stories won’t be leaked out, the King I don’t think will see him.”

The same expert also admitted that was in fact plans put in place prior to the snub, for the royals to actually meet.

Reportedly “there had been contact and the Sussexes side had been putting out that he was set to have some time with King Charles so we were being fed, stories were coming through friends and associates from the Sussexes side” until the very end.