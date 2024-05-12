 

Prince Harry declined King Charles olive branch while in UK?

Prince Harry returned to UK for Invictus Games event earlier this week, however, did not meet King Charles

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly declined King Charles offer, apparently an olive branch, from the monarch while the Duke was in UK for Invictus Games event earlier this week.

According to a report by the Sunday Times, Archie and Lilibet doting father declined King Charles' offer to stay in a royal residence.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah, in her report for the Sunday Times, claimed that Harry, who returned to the UK to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, declined King Charles offer and opted to stay in a hotel.

The publication quoted friends of the monarch as claiming “The King agreed to a request from the Duke of Sussex to stay in a royal residence for last week’s trip to London, mindful that his younger son no longer has an official UK residence.

“In the event, however, Harry is thought to have chosen to stay in a hotel during his three-day visit.”

The insider went on to claim, “staying in a royal residence would have made visiting his father logistically easier, given the competing pressures on Charles’s diary.”

