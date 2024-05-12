Drake blames local news station for his ‘insomnia'

Drake took to his social media and tagged a Toronto news station with a special message

Drake recently called out a local news station for hovering their helicopter above his home in Toronto.

The rapper took his Instagram Story on Saturday and tagged a news outlet called CP24, penning, "@cp24breaking news can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won't lie I'm trying to sleep anytime after 3 pm works great for me."

The surveillance comes after numerous incidents took place at Drake’s home amid his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar which appears to have escalated.

Previously, the Hotline Bling hitmaker’s security guard was shot and severely injured outside his home last week.

The Toronto Police Operations confirmed on social media that a shooting occurred outside a residence on Park Lane Circle, with the suspect fleeing in a vehicle.

The following day, police again reached Drake’s mansion after an attempted break-in, however, the suspect was reportedly arrested

Two days later, police again responded to the same site after they got a call about a trespasser. But by the time police arrived at the home, the anonymous man was taken to the hospital following an altercation with Drake's security.