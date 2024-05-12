 

Mark Wahlberg pays tribute to two moms on Mother's Day

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Mark Wahlberg is sharing a special tribute to two special moms, including his late mother, Alma Wahlberg, and his wife, Rhea Durham.

Taking to Instagram, the Transformers shared a series of photos captioning, "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY????????❤️????MISS YOU MOM????LOVE YOU BABE❤️❤️❤️❤️ @byrheawahlberg ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In the snaps, the family of the 52-year-old was covered, including his mother, wife, and four kids.

In line with the celebration, the family had a blast earlier on the 18th birthday of their son Michael.

"Happy 18 th b day [sic] buddy????❤️ can't believe how fast you've grown up❤️," Mark penned. "So proud of the young man you are????."

In another instance of sharing the family's strong bond, Rhea previously posted about their vacation. "????️???????? My boys ????????????," she captioned.


