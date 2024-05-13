Prince Harry told not to expect ‘red carpet roll out' from King Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles did not meet due to the Duke’s reputation

Prince Harry’s inability to meet King Charles over his recent trip to the UK shows the wary state of their relationship.

The Duke of Sussex is seemingly marginalised due to his former actions, wherein he openly spoke about grievances against the Royal Family.

Speaking about the recent turn of events, a The source told The Times: "It’s all very sad. While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [in February], and at very short notice.

"While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again."

friend of Harry’s told The Times: “Could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming."

Another pal said: "It surprises me a lot. I was fully expecting them to meet. I know that’s what he wanted to happen and I don’t know when he’s next back.