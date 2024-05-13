Cindy Crawford reveals emotional turmoil after only brother's death

Cindy Crawford opened up about the survivor guilt that she and her other two sisters faced after the death of her younger brother Jeffrey due to leukemia at the age of 3.



In a recent appearance on Kerry Corrigan's Wonders podcast on Saturday, alongside fellow guest, Christy Turlington, the 54-year-old model candidly talked about her one of the emotional struggles she faced as a kid.

During the stream, the supermodel revealed that her father John Crawford wanted a son after the arrival of three daughters including Cindy.

“My dad wanted a boy, so the fourth was the boy and I think that there was a lot of guilt,” she told Corrigan and Turlington referencing her brother’s death.

“There’s like that survivor guilt of the other kids and especially because we knew that my dad really wanted a boy. We felt like ‘Well it should’ve been one of us’.” she continued.

She further said, “It was so weird, like for years, my sisters and I would all have these same nightmares, that it should’ve been one of us.”

Moreover, she noted that at the time American culture lacked, a proper way to treat dismal news, “We don't talk about death in our culture, and we don't talk about what you say to someone when they lose someone.”

She went on to say, “A lot of people just kind of ignore it, or they don't want to bring it up because they don't want to upset the person.”

Cindy, who shares two kids including 22-year-old daughter Kaia and 24-year-old son Presley with husband Rande Gerber, said that she is trying to be more aware and sensitive toward her kids who have lost their friends.

“My kids have both lost friends, sadly,” she mentioned. ”They're always like, 'What do we say?' And I try to give them words.”