 

Olivia Munn goes for fifth surgery amid cancer battle

Olivia Munn was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Olivia Munn revealed she has had a 'full hysterectomy' just after two months unveiling the double mastectomy she had amid her battle with breast cancer.

During a recent interview with Vogue in profile of her Mother’s Day, the 43-year-old actress disclosed her fifth surgery.

“I have now had a full hysterectomy,” she told the publication. “I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.”

Moreover, Olivia detailed her surgery that she was given two options, the hysterectomy or taking anti-hormone medicines.

“I did have one real moment of panic,” she added.

She further noted, “A real breakdown. Because it's just so strange when you've been with this body your entire life, had your period for so long, feel when you're ovulating, and all of a sudden it's gone.”

“Doing a full hysterectomy was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family," she continued.

For those unversed, a hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a woman's uterus to treat a range of health conditions.

Additionally, the newsroom star revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in March via an Instagram post, and underwent four operations in the past 10 months, the most recent one is her fifth surgery.

