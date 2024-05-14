 

Kelly Clarkson expresses how she finds dating 'awkward'

Kelly Clarkson discussed her stance on dating during her latest 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kelly Clarkson just revealed that she still hasn’t gotten the hang of dating people.

In the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Stronger crooner had a conversation with comedian Tiffany Haddish.

She opened up about her struggles with rediscovering romance and love ever since her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, which was finalized in 2022.

"I get so nervous, it's awkward,” Clarkson told Haddish.

The Like a Boss actress took the opportunity to praise and encourage the Grammy-winning artist to which Clarkson replied, "It’s not that I don’t think I’m a prize, I just find it awkward. And it’s the same things — ‘Where did you grow up?’"

She continued, "I don’t think I’ve dated a lot. I think that’s the thing," adding, "maybe I just haven’t done it enough."

"I love adventure, but I’m gonna be real with you — there’s not a lot of time for adventure, ‘cause I’m a single mom, so there’s not a lot of time," Clarkson added as she explained how she juggles responsibilities.

Kelly Clarkson explained that when her kids are in school, "I’m at work. And then when I get home, I’m just me, doing all the homework and the things."

