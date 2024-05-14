 

George Clooney 'honoured to be coming back' to Broadway 'stage'

George Clooney is expected to star in the upcoming Broadway play, 'Good Night, and Good Luck'

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

George Clooney 'honoured to be coming back' to Broadway 'stage'

George Clooney just expressed his joy over his upcoming Broadway role, which would also mark his debut for the platform.

The 63-year-old Oscar winning actor will make his debut at Broadway through the latest production, titled, Good Night, and Good Luck.

According to PEOPLE magazine the Clooney starrer play is scheduled to be performed starting from spring 2025 in New York City, as announced on May 13.

"I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” Clooney stated.

David Cromer, a Tony Award winning director would be taking the helm of the play which is co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov.

Additionally, the performance’s storyline is expected to revolve around their 2005 film, which bears the same name and was also directed by Clooney.

In the movie, Clooney portrayed the character of Fred Friendly while his costar David Strathairn played the iconic broadcast news journalist, Edward R. Murrow.

However, in the stage play, George Clooney would be playing the character of Murrow, who passed away in 1965.

More From Showbiz

Tom Holland marks 'Romeo & Juliet' premiere as career 'highlight'

Tom Holland marks 'Romeo & Juliet' premiere as career 'highlight'
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS hits covered for 'Bridgerton' season 3 video

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS hits covered for 'Bridgerton' season 3
'Wicked' director shares bts preview featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo video

'Wicked' director shares bts preview featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
Tom Cruise takes fans down memory lane with rare 'Top Gun' photos

Tom Cruise takes fans down memory lane with rare 'Top Gun' photos
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor says yes to Cameron Fuller

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor says yes to Cameron Fuller
Mae Whitman makes big announcement with a rare ‘Parenthood' reunion

Mae Whitman makes big announcement with a rare ‘Parenthood' reunion
Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite 16 years after 'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite 16 years after 'The Simple Life'
Kelly Clarkson expresses how she finds dating 'awkward'

Kelly Clarkson expresses how she finds dating 'awkward'
Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'

Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'
'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update

'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update
Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day

Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day
Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd

Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd