Buckingham Palace received ‘no request’ from Harry to see Charles before UK visit?

Buckingham Palace received no request from Prince Harry to see King Charles while he was in the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, claimed Angela Levin.



Speaking with GB News, the royal biographer claimed that the Duke of Sussex is resolute in his demand to meet with his estranged father and is unwilling to back down from his stance.

However, she noted that the Palace claimed that they did not receive any “request” of meeting from Harry while he was in the country.

According to Levin, Harry did not ask Charles if he was available for a meeting. Instead, he gave a “list” of demands to be fulfilled in case of their meeting in London.

"He has been determined at times when he wants to see the King, his father, he will say it has to be this time. And he doesn't want Camilla there or someone else there,” she said.

"He gives a whole list of when he can come, instead of turning it round and saying, how can I please you? How can I come at a time that suits you? Let me stay for a couple of days."

Levin went on to suggest that Harry should "not discuss the past" and "not start shouting at that they've got to apologise for Meghan or him.”

“Try to start from the beginning, I think that is their only way round. I can't imagine that he still sticks to everything, he's very, very determined not to move. And I think that's a great shame."