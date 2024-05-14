'Spider-Man Noir' show at Amazon ropes in Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage confirms to be part of Amazon's new show 'Spider-Man Noir'

'Spider-Man Noir' show at Amazon ropes in Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage has become the Spider-Man as Prime Video locked him to star in the upcoming series Noir.



The character is initially featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Ghost Rider actor was the voice artist behind it.

Reports state the directors of the episodes have been confirmed. The starting two episodes will be helmed by Harry Bradbeer, and the showrunner's duties will be performed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot.

A brief description of the series reads, "Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York," adding, "who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero."

Initially reported to be in the works in 2023, the Noir release date is still under wraps. Meanwhile, the series will debut on MGM+'s linear channel and, afterward, on Prime Video.