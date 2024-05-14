 

ASAP Rocky reacts to fan flirting with Rihanna

ASAP Rocky's response to a fan flirting with Rihanna made him move backward a bit

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

ASAP Rocky reacts to fan flirting with Rihanna

Rihanna, in a stunning outfit, stepped out with ASAP Rocky on Mother's Day as one of the fans flirted with the pop icon, leading him to respond.

Captured on the footage of photographer Cesar Pena, the power couple on May 12 was out with their two kids after spending the birthday of their eldest son at Color Factory in New York City.

After this, the duo stopped to sign autographs for admirers. In the middle, an unnamed man, US Weekly reports, took a step further.

He presented a white rose to the Grammy winner, saying, "Rih, Happy Mother's Day, sweetheart."

"Don't be romantic to my girl like that!" her partner swiftly replied and started to square up on him making him flinch slightly.

However, ASAP was in no mood to fight as he joked, "I'm playing with you."

As the pair celebrated Mother's Day, a source familiar with them said, "they have always had a solid friendship and the romance just enhanced that,' while adding that for the couple, 'family comes first."

More From Showbiz

John Krasinski admits Steve Carell was key for 'IF' video

John Krasinski admits Steve Carell was key for 'IF'
Amazon gives go-ahead to 'Tomb Raider' show

Amazon gives go-ahead to 'Tomb Raider' show
Khloe Kardashian pays rare visit to Tristan Thompson's basketball match

Khloe Kardashian pays rare visit to Tristan Thompson's basketball match
Marvel hero Chris Pratt teases future in rival DC

Marvel hero Chris Pratt teases future in rival DC
'Spider-Man Noir' show at Amazon ropes in Nicolas Cage

'Spider-Man Noir' show at Amazon ropes in Nicolas Cage
Isla Fisher speaks up after Sacha Baron split

Isla Fisher speaks up after Sacha Baron split
Kendrick Lamar remains mum as producer speaks out

Kendrick Lamar remains mum as producer speaks out
John Krasinki, Steve Carrell spill on 'The Office' spin off

John Krasinki, Steve Carrell spill on 'The Office' spin off
WATCH: Yumna Zaidi trips on stairs at shoot but stays unhurt video

WATCH: Yumna Zaidi trips on stairs at shoot but stays unhurt
Amazon greenlights new 'The Boys' season before season four

Amazon greenlights new 'The Boys' season before season four
Sarah Paulson claps back at THIS actress for being nosy

Sarah Paulson claps back at THIS actress for being nosy
David Sanborn Grammy-winning saxophonist breathes his last at 78

David Sanborn Grammy-winning saxophonist breathes his last at 78