ASAP Rocky reacts to fan flirting with Rihanna

Rihanna, in a stunning outfit, stepped out with ASAP Rocky on Mother's Day as one of the fans flirted with the pop icon, leading him to respond.



Captured on the footage of photographer Cesar Pena, the power couple on May 12 was out with their two kids after spending the birthday of their eldest son at Color Factory in New York City.

After this, the duo stopped to sign autographs for admirers. In the middle, an unnamed man, US Weekly reports, took a step further.

He presented a white rose to the Grammy winner, saying, "Rih, Happy Mother's Day, sweetheart."

"Don't be romantic to my girl like that!" her partner swiftly replied and started to square up on him making him flinch slightly.

However, ASAP was in no mood to fight as he joked, "I'm playing with you."

As the pair celebrated Mother's Day, a source familiar with them said, "they have always had a solid friendship and the romance just enhanced that,' while adding that for the couple, 'family comes first."