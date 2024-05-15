Zayn Malik was repeatedly removed from Tinder for THIS reason

Zayn Malik was repeatedly removed from the popular dating app Tinder.

The former One Direction star revealed that his attempts to engage on Tinder were unsuccessful.

In an interview with NYLON, Zayn discussed being accused of catfishing on the app.

"Everyone accused me of catfishing, They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?'" the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker said.

He added, "It's not been too successful for me, I'll be honest."

Further during the interview, the singer also discussed about his engagement to Perrie Edwards, which lasted from when he was 17 to 21.

He said, "I didn’t know anything about anything at that point," adding, "thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know [expletive]"

On the work front, the singer's new album Room Under the Stairs set to release on May 17 via Mercury Records.