 

Kelly Osbourne hides pregnancy, cites Jessica Simpson's experience

May 15, 2024

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of legend Ozzy Osbourne, revealed the reason behind keeping her pregnancy a secret.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Kelly referenced the harsh criticism Jessica Simpson faced during her pregnancy.

Osbourne, who gained 100 pounds during her pregnancy due to gestational diabetes, expressed her fear of being mocked in a similar manner to Simpson.

The One Word singer said, "Long story short, I saw what they did to Jessica Simpson and I thought it was disgusting," adding, "I was so frightened that would happen to me too that I hid. I just didn't want pictures out there. I didn't want to face it, and have people be like, 'Oh she's a moose!' So I just cut the problem out."

This fear led her to spend the entirety of her pregnancy at her parents' home, away from the public and paparazzi.

"My partner Sid [Wilson] was on tour, so I just moved back in with my parents and hung out with my dad and we did everything together.." she said.

"We played Jenga, we played cards, we had like 20 different TV shows we were watching at once. He would go on my diet and I'd go on his diet, and then we'd work out in the pool together, because his physical therapy was similar to what I was supposed to be doing. We had the best time together," the Changes hitmaker added.

Kelly Osbourne welcomed her son Sidney in November 2022 with Sid Wilson.

