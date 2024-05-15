'House of the Dragon' lead pair reacts to viral meme

'House of the Dragon' stars express they are not delighted over the virality of their clip

'House of the Dragon' lead pair reacts to viral meme

House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy are on a press tour for season two, and they perfectly remembered what was born at the last season's promotions: a viral meme that they are so much pleased about.



Talking about the experience, the British star told EW, "I did hate it for a very long time," referring to the clip in which her response to her co-star's choice of drink went viral.

"I was in the pub. A woman opened the door for me and she said with a thick Spanish accent, 'Stunnin'!' I was just like, 'Oh my God. Over a decade's worth of work reduced to a single word in my lexicon."

She continued, "I refuse to do it. It's just sad how you work for eight months and it ****** gets reduced to a ******* TikTok, and that makes me sad."

Her fellow actress, meanwhile, shared a less angry response, saying it didn't "have anything illuminating to say on it because it's very hard to know how to react when you become a meme."

The duo previously told The New York Times they felt "so embarrassed" that it went viral.

Adding, "Because in those interviews, when we've been at it for six hours, I'm honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh."