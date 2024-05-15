 

John Legend clarifies his exit from 'The Voice'

John Legend decided to 'take a break' from appearing in the panel for 'The Voice'

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

John Legend just addressed his decision of taking a break from the popular American TV series, The Voice.

According to NBC, the upcoming coaching panel would be shared by Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and the newcomers Snoop Dogg along with Michael Bublé.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 45-year-old pianist explained that he would not be returning to the show’s 26th season due to prior commitments.

"We've always got so many things going on. I'll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer," the All of Me crooner told the outlet.

Legend, who joined The Voice as an advisor a couple of seasons ago, joked, "I'll be back… If only I were actually going to take a break!"

Meanwhile, the new additions, coach, Bublé, previously appeared on the singing contest as a guest advisor to Blake Shelton's team in season three and Snoop appeared as a mega mentor in season 20.

John Legend spoke of the new line-up stating, "It's exciting to incorporate some new people into The Voice family. Having Snoop here, he's been here as a mentor before, but having him as a coach, I think is going to be a lot of fun and reinvigorate the show a bit.”

