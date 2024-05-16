 

Anya Taylor Joy talks elopement amid 'Furiosa: Mad Max Saga' premiere

Anya Taylor Joy looked ravishing at Cannes red carpet premiere of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'


Web Desk

May 16, 2024



Anya Taylor Joy and Malcolm McRae seemingly have a fairytale-like love story.

In a new confessional with Elle, Anya, who is currently promoting her flick, Furiosa: Mad Max Saga, weighed in on her secret marriage with husband of two years, Malcolm McRae.

Spilling the beans on their love story, the actress said, "We’re just real romantics." 

She also mentioned, "We were born on the same day. And we wanted to make sure that our first experience was something that was completely for us.”

“So we eloped in New Orleans with our two best friends and had the time of our lives. It was magical," Anya confessed.

"But I’m lucky to say that the second experience — with all of our families — was so beyond beautiful, and I just feel very, very lucky," she thankfully added.

The Queen’s Gambit actress also shared, "I’m an incredibly sensitive, hyper-feeling person. I did not realize that I could have more feelings, but I can."

The doting wife of Malcolm even addressed, "I feel so unbelievably lucky to be completely and utterly in love. I have found my person. I cannot believe that we get to do life together.”

“And in talking about experiences where you get to grow, what an unbelievable thing to live your life with a mirror—and a mirror that causes you to become a better version of yourself," she remarked in conclusion. 

