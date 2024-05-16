 

Keith Urban performs Ariana Grande 'Eternal Sunshine' hit track

Keith Urban performed a live cover of Ariana Grande's song. 'We Can't Be Friends'

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Keith Urban performs Ariana Grande 'Eternal Sunshine' hit track

Ariana Grande just received a nod from Keith Urban as he performed his rendition of the artist’s hit song.

In his interview with PEOPLE last month, Urban referred to Grande’s song that he covered, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) as his “current obsession.”

The 56-year-old country musician covered the aforementioned Eternal Sunshine track during one of his recent concerts.

Urban took to his official Instagram account on May 14, 2024 and uploaded a clip of him, featuring the performance.

"This song is audible heroin," wrote Urban for his post’s caption as he referenced a quote from his recent PEOPLE interview.

The cover also caught the attention of the 7 Rings crooner who took to comments section to express her admiration, writing, "this is so beautiful & thank youuuuu!"

Keith Urban also previously praised Grande’s track when he spoke to PEOPLE while he promoted his collaboration with Lainey Wilson on Go Home W U.

"I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin. Literally, I have to have another hit. I play that thing over and over and over,” he stated.

More From Showbiz

Bridgerton's production team reveals protocol for spicy scenes

Bridgerton's production team reveals protocol for spicy scenes
Jennifer Lopez breaks cover amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez breaks cover amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber fans convinced on unborn baby's gender after THIS hint

Hailey Bieber fans convinced on unborn baby's gender after THIS hint
Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott debuts new girlfriend

Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott debuts new girlfriend

Victoria Justice wants Dan Schneider to apologize for 'Quiet on Set' claims

Victoria Justice wants Dan Schneider to apologize for 'Quiet on Set' claims
Hailey Bieber gives fans first look into baby bump amid Justin Bieber pregnancy

Hailey Bieber gives fans first look into baby bump amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Spiderbait to celebrate 'Black Betty's' 20th anniversary with national tour

Spiderbait to celebrate 'Black Betty's' 20th anniversary with national tour
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo demonstrate vocal talent in 'Wicked' trailer

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo demonstrate vocal talent in 'Wicked' trailer
Anya Taylor Joy talks elopement amid 'Furiosa: Mad Max Saga' premiere

Anya Taylor Joy talks elopement amid 'Furiosa: Mad Max Saga' premiere
Selena Gomez lifts lid on the title of upcoming spinoff series

Selena Gomez lifts lid on the title of upcoming spinoff series
'Only Murders in the Building' cast find a 'hot fresh' case in new season

'Only Murders in the Building' cast find a 'hot fresh' case in new season
Eminem declares Slim Shady 'dead'?

Eminem declares Slim Shady 'dead'?