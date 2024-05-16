Keith Urban performs Ariana Grande 'Eternal Sunshine' hit track

Ariana Grande just received a nod from Keith Urban as he performed his rendition of the artist’s hit song.



In his interview with PEOPLE last month, Urban referred to Grande’s song that he covered, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) as his “current obsession.”

The 56-year-old country musician covered the aforementioned Eternal Sunshine track during one of his recent concerts.

Urban took to his official Instagram account on May 14, 2024 and uploaded a clip of him, featuring the performance.

"This song is audible heroin," wrote Urban for his post’s caption as he referenced a quote from his recent PEOPLE interview.

The cover also caught the attention of the 7 Rings crooner who took to comments section to express her admiration, writing, "this is so beautiful & thank youuuuu!"

Keith Urban also previously praised Grande’s track when he spoke to PEOPLE while he promoted his collaboration with Lainey Wilson on Go Home W U.



"I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin. Literally, I have to have another hit. I play that thing over and over and over,” he stated.