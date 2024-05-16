 

Travis Kelce sets for new field under Ryan Murphy guide

Travis Kelce gushes over Ryan Murphy as he works under him for his new show

Travis Kelce is entering a new field other than football one known as the entertainment world as he credited Ryan Murphy to be the best man in guiding him for his new horror show on FX.

Sharing his initial experience on the Grotesquerie filming set, the NFL’s tight end said on his podcast, “It’s been so much fun,” adding, “Ryan Murphy is [an] unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above, man. He’s just — there’s nothing he can’t do and everybody’s just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable.”

He noted, “Even on top of that, just giving me kinda the direction I need and the coaching I need to portray this part that I’m in.”

The 34-year-old, meanwhile, remained coy about the details but teased that it is a "cool and unique show"

"I don't want to give too much away, but the name itself can tell you it's quite a mystery and every scene has just been so much fun to be in," he added. "I'm just taking it scene by scene and trying to make sure that I remember my lines. I'm very amateur at this."

Meanwhile, details about the project are scarce but the casting of Travis was confirmed by his costar Niecy Nash.

