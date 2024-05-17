 

Kelly Clarkson recalls time spent with Amy Winehouse

Kelly Clarkson revealed she performed karaoke with Amy Winehouse

Kelly Clarkson just recalled some very precious memories she made with singer, Amy Winehouse.

In the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, that aired on May 16, 2024 she discussed how she got to know the Rehab hitmaker before she became a famous

"It's funny, I actually saw her before she was who she was," Clarkson told her guest, Marisa Abela, who is portraying Winehouse in the biopic, Back to Black.

"She was just coming over with her boyfriend and it was while I was shooting this movie that I absolutely hate [From Justin to Kelly]," she added.

Clarkson continued, "But anyway, we all did a karaoke night. And it was before she was her, and she almost sounded a little different as well. It was, like, before she became Amy Winehouse.”

“I don't think she had a record deal or anything at that time. But we all went to karaoke and she sang Etta James and I was like, 'Wait, what?' It was like she, just from the jump, had such a presence about her voice,” Clarkson stated of Amy Winehouse, who passed away due to alcohol toxicity in 2011.

