Chris Pratt mourns loss of stunt double Tony McFarr

Chris Pratt and Tony McFarr first teamed up on the set of 'Jurassic World' in 2015

Chris Pratt remembers the close bond of his longtime friend and stunt double, Tony McFarr, who passed away at the age of 47.

On Thursday, taking to Instagram story, Pratt expressed his devastation on McFarr's death.

McFarr first teamed up with Pratt on the set of Jurassic World in 2015 and continued to work alongside him on subsequent films like Passengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In an emotional Instagram tribute, Pratt wrote, "Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness."

The actor recalled an incident on the set of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" where McFarr sustained a head injury, stating, "I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head he - came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional."

"He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter," he concluded.

In further snaps, Pratt shared series of photos with his stuntman.