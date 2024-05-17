Kanye West's bold career move could end Bianca Censori marriage: Expert

Kanye West and Bianca Censori secretly tied the knot in December 2022

Kanye West’s “lack of respect” for Bianca Censori might end their marriage, according to a relationship expert.

Previously, sources privy to In Touch stated that the rapper is thinking about launching an R-rated studio with Stormy Daniels‘ ex Mike Moz.

They also shared that Bianca is “freaking out” over the idea because she is afraid he might insist her to star in explicit films.

Louella Alderson now tells the Mirror that the rising tension between the couple could end in divorce.

“In the case of Kanye West and Bianca Censori, entering the porn industry isn’t a small decision. It is a subject that can be controversial and emotionally charged, especially for those who have strong values and opinions related to pornography. By not including Bianca's feelings in this decision, Kanye has shown a lack of consideration and respect for their marriage,” she stated.

Louella further added, "This can cause significant tension in their relationship, and it would be a valid reason to be furious and consider it the 'last straw' for their marriage."