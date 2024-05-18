Victoria Beckham doubles down against Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz divorce?

Victoria Beckham reportedly fears Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz fallout.

For those unversed, the couple has been living away from each other lately, and this has sparked rumours of marital woes.

Now, as per the newest findings of Heat Magazine, despite her alleged feud with her daughter-in-law, Victoria is concerned over her son and his wife’s life.

An insider spilled the beans on the fashion designer’s thoughts and said, “While Vic respects and loves Nicola for how family-orientated she is.”

They also mentioned, “And understands her wanting to be with her grandmother right now, she is a little concerned about her and Brooklyn living separate lives and has reminded them not to get complacent.”

“She’s told them they need to ensure they continue to keep putting in the work required to ensure their marriage remains strong.”

This comes after Nicola Peltz stirred controversy when she clarified why she was not at the Victoria’s birthday celebration and instead spent quality time with her grandmother in an Instagram post.