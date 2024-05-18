Chris Hemsworth adds to group of special persons

Chris Hemsworth is on the way to being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame list—a heavy tribute to the Marvel star.



The honour is set to be bestowed upon him on May 23 at 6819 Hollywood Boulevard. Further, the tribute of the 40-year-old falls into the Motion Picture category, and his star will be placed on No. 2,781.

At the ceremony, his co-star Robert Downey Jr. would be there to support the honouree.

To lead the ceremony, radio personality Ellen K is called to head the morning program on KOST 103.5 FM.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez, said, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Chris Hemsworth with a well-deserved star. Chris is known for his remarkable performances that have captivated audiences worldwide."

"Along with his many fans, I am sure his fellow Australians will be so happy to know that we are adding another talented Aussie to our iconic Walk of Fame.”