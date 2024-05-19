Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's separate Mother's Day celebrations

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck opted for separate Mother's Day celebrations

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck chose to spend Mother's Day apart.



The couple has been staying apart amid marital issues ever since Lopez's return to Los Angeles from New York City.

Affleck, 51, has been occupied with filming a sequel to his movie The Accountant in Los Angeles, while Lopez, 54, has been busy in filming Kiss of the Spider Woman, promoting her upcoming movie Atlas, and co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala, a source close to Lopez revealed to People.

However, Affleck and Lopez were spotted together on May 16 attending an event for their children in Los Angeles. Despite arriving separately, both were seen wearing their wedding rings as Affleck drove them home after.

Lopez, who shares her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, shared two Instagram posts on Mother's Day dedicated to her relationship with her kids and her own mother Guadalupe Lupe Rodríguez.

"Lulu and Max, I am here FOREVER to support you, encourage you, to remind you of your greatness of your goodness and your limitless capability. You. Can. Do. Anything," Lopez wrote in a caption to one post. "You are brilliant and beautiful and worthy of love and all the beautiful things in life. If you ever learn one thing from me, let it be that."

In a second post, Lopez paid tribute to her mother's sacrifices and resilience along with a carousel of photos of her and her mother together.

"I appreciate all of the songs you sang and the dancing in the living room and all the stories you told where I would hang on every word and then cry from laughter at how you told them," Lopez wrote.

"Thank you for the joy that you instilled in me. Your resilience and fearlessness lives within my bones and I am forever grateful for the beautiful times, and also for the inevitable difficult times as well."

Meanwhile, Affleck, who shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, maintained a low profile on social media during Mother's Day.