 

Bebe Rexha comes up with new song after throwing herself 'into music'

Bebe Rexha released her song, 'Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)' on May 17, 2024

May 18, 2024

Bebe Rexha just expressed her level of confidence with her latest song whch she released on May 17, 2024.

On Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer dropped her track, Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da), which marks the start of a new era in her life and career due to its high levels of energy.

Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da) comes less than a year after Rexha’s last album, Bebe, which came out on April 28, 2023.

Last year, the I’m a Mess singer spoke to PEOPLE about how she could not stop making music even post-breakup.

"I went through a breakup and I think taking a break for me would've been too much," the 34-year-old songwriter, who split from ex-boyfriend Keyan Safyari, stated.

The Me, Myself & I hitmaker continued, "I just kind of threw myself into music because it's the only thing that really helps me."

"Everybody wants to be in love, but I haven't been chasing that. I'm kind of focusing on myself, and it's really freeing and fun. And it's kind of like, 'So if you want this, then come chase it because I'm not chasing it right now,'" Bebe Rexha concluded.

