 

Daniel Radcliffe discusses recreating 'Merrily' show 'ring-bearer' role

Daniel Radcliffe starred in the show 'Merrily We Roll Along' with Lindsay Mendez, and played the role of the actress' ring-bearer in the show as well as the real life wedding

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Daniel Radcliffe just recalled his role as ring-bearer at Lindsay Mendez’s wedding, who is his Merrily We Roll Along costar.

As the 34-year-old actor attended the Drama League Awards on Friday, May 17, he told Variety, “It was really nerve-wracking because, until the day before [the wedding], I wasn’t the ring bearer, then Lindsay thought it would be funny because I’m the ring bearer in the show.”

“I was like ‘Oh, man, now I’ve got responsibility at this wedding, and I have to not screw it up. I have to not drop the rings in Central Park and lose them,’” the Harry Potter alum added, discussing his concerns.

Radcliffe continued. “But it was all fine. It was good."

Mendez tied the knot with actor J. Alex Brinson on April 22 in New York City where she asked her other Merrily We Roll Along costar, Jonathan Groff, to serve as the officiant for her nuptial.

Groff discussed the experience with Variety and said, “To be officiating Lindsay’s wedding as she’s embarking on this journey with her husband and Dan [Radcliffe] there as the ring bearer within this moment of Merrily really was so special.”

