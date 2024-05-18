Benedict Cumberbatch remarks disappoint 'Doctor Strange' fans

The future of Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch hints, is uncertain as he opened up about his role in the MCU.



In a chat with The Playlist, the 47-year-old gave a disappointing update on the Doctor Strange 3.

"Who knows! I'm not sure where he's been and what he's been up to and who with, but yeah, I know as little as you," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Benedict credited the Marvel Studios for adding fascinating ideas to its movies.

"I take my hat off to anybody who's using the resources to try and make something better and just improve and improve and improve right up to the end," the British star said.

He continued, "I mean, the most famous stories after the premiere, I think of the first Avengers, [Robert] Downey Jr suggested the Shawarma scene, and then it was put in for the final cut that then got distributed. I mean, that's fun to think you can still do that."