Eva Longoria reveals why she only works with friends

Eva Longoria recently talked about her philosophy on selecting projects.

During an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Longoria emphasized the importance of working with people she loves.

The John Wick actress stated, "I want to work with people I love," adding, "Life's too short to work with a-------, and I'd much rather be surrounded by people I love, and creatives that I respect."

Longoria mentioned friends and fellow actresses Kerry Washington and Gabrielle Union as examples of her preferred collaborators.

Additionally, the Without Men actress also expressed a strong desire to work with actor Édgar Ramírez, inspired by his role in Emilia Perez.

Longoria’s creative process involves “reverse engineering” her career moves by first identifying who she wants to work with.

She then develops projects that fit this vision as Longoria stated, “If I want to work with Carmen Maura, what would be a good vehicle for that?”